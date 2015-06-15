BRIEF-Otsuka and Lundbeck announce top-line results from two phase III clinical trials
* OTSUKA AND LUNDBECK ANNOUNCE IMPROVEMENT OF AGITATION SYMPTOMS RELATED TO ALZHEIMER’S-TYPE DEMENTIA FOLLOWING TREATMENT WITH BREXPIPRAZOLE RELATIVE TO PLACEBO
June 15 Sword Group SE :
* Increases stake in Simalaya Holding from 40 percent to 100 percent
* Simalaya Holding retains same minority interests in operating subsidiaries
* Says equity investment will make possible to increase net profits, group share, after taxes without changing revenue, which is already 100 percent consolidated
* Simalaya Group is based primarily in Switzerland, has nearly 120 employees and specialises in Management & Technology consulting, digital marketing, information system performance management, as well as in lean software and services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of 176.8 million zlotys ($45.7 million) versus 171.4 million zlotys a year ago