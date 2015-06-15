June 15 Sword Group SE :

* Increases stake in Simalaya Holding from 40 percent to 100 percent

* Simalaya Holding retains same minority interests in operating subsidiaries

* Says equity investment will make possible to increase net profits, group share, after taxes without changing revenue, which is already 100 percent consolidated

* Simalaya Group is based primarily in Switzerland, has nearly 120 employees and specialises in Management & Technology consulting, digital marketing, information system performance management, as well as in lean software and services