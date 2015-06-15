BRIEF-Middle Egypt Flour Mills nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 92.2 million versus EGP 37.2 million year ago
June 15 Scandi Standard publ AB :
* Announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire Lagerbergs, subject to approval of Swedish Competition Authority, for a price of 105 million Swedish crowns ($12.77 million) on a debt free basis
* Lagerbergs is the third largest producer of chicken products in Sweden, processing about 10 million birds annually, with sales in 2014 of about 300 million crowns
* Says business has been owned and operated by Lagerberg family since it was established in 1965 and there are 120 employees Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2208 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 92.2 million versus EGP 37.2 million year ago
DUBAI, May 2 Shares in petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) fell in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported first- quarter results, while most equities in the Gulf were sluggish as oil prices traded near five-week lows.