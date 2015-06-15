June 15 Spineguard SA :

* Raises 2.8 million euros ($3.1 million) of equity finance

* In addition to 1.6 million euros private placement with institutional investors announced on June 4, company has completed a 0.9 million euros equity round, issuing new shares to named investors

* This transaction was completed at a subscription price of 5 euros per share, equivalent to that of private placement of June 4, despite unfavorable market conditions

* This placement represents 177,300 new shares

* The total number of new shares created in two private placements in June is 487,900, or 10.9 percent of issued shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)