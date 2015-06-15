BRIEF-Middle Egypt Flour Mills nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 92.2 million versus EGP 37.2 million year ago
June 15 Marimekko Oyj :
* Says Marimekko's expansion in Asia continues: new store opening in Singapore
* Says intention is to open more retailer-owned stores in Singapore and rest of Southeast Asia in next few years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 92.2 million versus EGP 37.2 million year ago
DUBAI, May 2 Shares in petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) fell in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported first- quarter results, while most equities in the Gulf were sluggish as oil prices traded near five-week lows.