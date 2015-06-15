BRIEF-Middle Egypt Flour Mills nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 92.2 million versus EGP 37.2 million year ago
June 15 Starbreeze AB :
* Says Starbreeze brings in highly skilled Los Angeles team, acquires narrative talent and tools as well as new IP - The Hunt
* Staffs up its Los Angeles studio with a team of 20 highly skilled developers, through acquisition of Orange Grove Media and its owners
* Total consideration of acquisitions amount to 3.6 million B-shares in Starbreeze, equivalent to about $7.2 million (59.4 million Swedish crowns)
* Acquisition also contains an all new IP titled The Hunt - Assault on Mythos Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 92.2 million versus EGP 37.2 million year ago
DUBAI, May 2 Shares in petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) fell in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported first- quarter results, while most equities in the Gulf were sluggish as oil prices traded near five-week lows.