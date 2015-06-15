June 15 Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA :

* Says it signed together with OL Association a credit agreement worth 14 million euros ($15.68 million) with Groupama Banque

* Contract was signed for 10 years to finance partially the new training center, which could represent a total investment of about 22 million euros, with the balance financed from own funds of OL Groupe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)