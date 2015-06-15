BRIEF-Beijing Strong Biotechnologies to acquire equipment company for 332.5 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire Beijing medical equipment company for 332.5 million yuan ($48.21 million)
June 15 Corelens SA :
* Signs deal for delivery of intraocular lenses to a hospital under a tender worth 214,410 zlotys ($57,866) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7053 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to acquire Beijing medical equipment company for 332.5 million yuan ($48.21 million)
* Shareholders approve dividend of EGP 4.5 per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oSDCxK) Further company coverage: