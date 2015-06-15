June 15 Eurazeo :
* Europcar IPO-EUROP.PA launches its initial public
offering on Euronext Paris
* Initial size of global offering is about 854.5 million
euros ($959.86 million), including about 475 million euros of
newly issued shares and about 379.5 million euros of existing
shares
* Indicative offering price range for French public offering
and international offering is between 11.50 euros and 15.00
euros per share
* Over-allotment option allowing the sale of additional
existing shares by the Selling Shareholders is up to a maximum
of 15 percent of the initial global offering size
* The subscription period for the French public offering is
expected to close on June 24
* Trading on Euronext Paris in form of "Promesses d'actions"
is expected to start on June 26
($1 = 0.8902 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)