BRIEF-Beijing Strong Biotechnologies to acquire equipment company for 332.5 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire Beijing medical equipment company for 332.5 million yuan ($48.21 million)
June 15 Celyad SA :
* Announces launch of proposed global offering
* Intends to offer and sell approximately $100 million of its ordinary shares in a global offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shareholders approve dividend of EGP 4.5 per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oSDCxK) Further company coverage: