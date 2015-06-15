June 15 Thomas Cook Group Plc

* Directorate change

* Carl Symon, non-executive director has decided to retire from board at end of company's financial year, 30 September 2015 and accordingly has submitted his letter of resignation

* Dawn Airey, independent non-executive director will succeed Carl Symon as senior independent director with effect from 1 October 2015