BRIEF-Beijing Strong Biotechnologies to acquire equipment company for 332.5 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire Beijing medical equipment company for 332.5 million yuan ($48.21 million)
June 15 Shire Plc
* Appointment of Bill Mordan as general counsel and corporate secretary, reporting to CEO Flemming Ornskov
* Bill Mordan will also serve as a member of Shire executive committee
* Shareholders approve dividend of EGP 4.5 per share for year 2016