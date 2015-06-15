BRIEF-Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre to invest stake in Troowin Power System
* Says it signs agreement to invest 112.5 million yuan ($16.31 million) in Troowin Power System Technology for 25 percent stake
June 15 Marimekko Oyj :
* Says Marimekko's CFO Thomas Ekström transfers to another company
* Says he will leave Marimekko on Oct. 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signs agreement to invest 112.5 million yuan ($16.31 million) in Troowin Power System Technology for 25 percent stake
* The studios and the Writers Guild Of America finally reached a tentative deal on a new contract - Buzzfeed News