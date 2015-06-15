BRIEF-ASM Group FY 2016 net profit down at 4.6 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of 176.8 million zlotys ($45.7 million) versus 171.4 million zlotys a year ago
June 15 Gemalto NV and Orange Business Services :
* Orange Business Services and Gemalto join forces to provide customers with highly secure access to cloud-based applications
* Orange Business Services announces the integration of Gemalto's SafeNet Authentication Service with Business VPN Galerie, the Orange Business Services secured cloud hub
* Orange Business Services customers to benefit from Gemalto's solution through Flexible Identity, which uses the SafeNet Authentication Service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of 67.3 million zlotys ($17.4 million) versus 71.5 million zlotys a year ago