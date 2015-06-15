June 15 Gemalto NV and Orange Business Services :

* Orange Business Services and Gemalto join forces to provide customers with highly secure access to cloud-based applications

* Orange Business Services announces the integration of Gemalto's SafeNet Authentication Service with Business VPN Galerie, the Orange Business Services secured cloud hub

* Orange Business Services customers to benefit from Gemalto's solution through Flexible Identity, which uses the SafeNet Authentication Service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)