BRIEF-Indykpol FY 2016 net profit down to 9.5 million zlotys yoy
* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 revenue was 1.33 billion zlotys ($343.88 million) versus 1.22 billion zlotys a year ago
June 15 Indykpol SA :
* Resolves to raise capital by no less than 200,000 zlotys ($54,000) and no more than 1.0 million zlotys via nonpreemptive series B share issue
* Currently the company has capital of 6.7 mln zlotys
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7010 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
