June 15 Indykpol SA :

* Resolves to raise capital by no less than 200,000 zlotys ($54,000) and no more than 1.0 million zlotys via nonpreemptive series B share issue

* Currently the company has capital of 6.7 mln zlotys

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7010 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)