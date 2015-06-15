BRIEF-ASM Group FY 2016 net profit down at 4.6 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of 176.8 million zlotys ($45.7 million) versus 171.4 million zlotys a year ago
June 15 ECA SA :
* Its unit, ECA Seredynski i Wspolnicy Sp. z o. o. Sp. K., to audit H1 FY 2015 financial statements of TelForceOne SA and its group Source text for Eikon:
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of 67.3 million zlotys ($17.4 million) versus 71.5 million zlotys a year ago