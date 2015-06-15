BRIEF-Mediacap FY 2016 net profit down at 2.8 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of 67.3 million zlotys ($17.4 million) versus 71.5 million zlotys a year ago
June 15 Labat Africa Ltd
* Total comprehensive profit for year was R1,424m as opposed to a loss in previous year of R11,977m.
* Basic and diluted headline earnings/(loss) per share for FY at 0.40 cents versus -3.01 cents a year earlier
* No dividend has been declared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of 67.3 million zlotys ($17.4 million) versus 71.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 revenue was 149.0 million zlotys ($38.53 million) versus 88.1 million zlotys a year ago