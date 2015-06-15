June 15 SSH Communications Security Oyj :

* A major financial institution has placed a significant order for additional Secure Shell key remediation and access control consulting and professional services

* The order is a continuation of the on-going project

* The total value for this new order is approximately $0.8 million

* The revenue is expected to be recognized during the third quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)