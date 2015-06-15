BRIEF-Beijing Strong Biotechnologies to acquire equipment company for 332.5 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire Beijing medical equipment company for 332.5 million yuan ($48.21 million)
June 15 Co.don AG
* Dirk Hessel will take over chair of executive board at close of shareholders' meeting on 14 July 2015 from Dr. Andreas Baltrusch
* Dirk Hessel to become new CEO of co.don
* Andreas Baltrusch is leaving company to pursue other entrepreneurial activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shareholders approve dividend of EGP 4.5 per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oSDCxK) Further company coverage: