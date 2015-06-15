BRIEF-Beijing Strong Biotechnologies to acquire equipment company for 332.5 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire Beijing medical equipment company for 332.5 million yuan ($48.21 million)
June 15 Pharmstandard :
* Says board of directors decided to acknowledge that purchase price of $5.50 per GDR, as it is indicated in tender offer made by Augment Investments Limited on May 14 is fair
* Says board recommend GDR holders to accept tender offer made by Augment Investments Limited
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shareholders approve dividend of EGP 4.5 per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oSDCxK)