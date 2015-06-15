June 15 Euromedis Groupe SA :

* Q3 consolidated revenue 17.5 million euros ($19.7 million)versus 16.9 million euros year ago

* Confirms target of gearing of about 30 pct by end of July

* Sees stable sales in FY

