June 15 Zooplus AG

* Jürgen Vedie leaves the company

* Vedie will continue to be available to company until end of June 2015

* Vedie's areas of responsibilities are allocated to existing members of board with immediate effect

* Andreas Grandinger, CFO of Zooplus AG, assumes responsibility for purchasing

* Cornelius patt, CEO of Zooplus AG, takes over logistics and supply chain management