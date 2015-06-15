BRIEF-Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor's unit, partners plan industry fund worth up to 1 bln yuan
* Says unit and partners plan to set up new energy car innovation industry fund worth up to 1.0 billion yuan ($144.99 million)
June 15 Zooplus AG
* Jürgen Vedie leaves the company
* Vedie will continue to be available to company until end of June 2015
* Vedie's areas of responsibilities are allocated to existing members of board with immediate effect
* Andreas Grandinger, CFO of Zooplus AG, assumes responsibility for purchasing
* Cornelius patt, CEO of Zooplus AG, takes over logistics and supply chain management
* Says chairman plans to increase shares in the company by about 100-250 million yuan ($14.50-$36.25 million) in next 12 months