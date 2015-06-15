BRIEF-Indykpol FY 2016 net profit down to 9.5 million zlotys yoy
* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 revenue was 1.33 billion zlotys ($343.88 million) versus 1.22 billion zlotys a year ago
June 15 Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA :
* As part of Grand Stade financing, Fonciere du Montout issues third tranche of bond for 10 million euros ($11.3 million)
* Bond subscribed to by Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC)
* Total amount of bonds issued by Fonciere du Montout to date is 112 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/1LaMqTI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit and partners plan to set up new energy car innovation industry fund worth up to 1.0 billion yuan ($144.99 million)