June 15 Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA :

* As part of Grand Stade financing, Fonciere du Montout issues third tranche of bond for 10 million euros ($11.3 million)

* Bond subscribed to by Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC)

* Total amount of bonds issued by Fonciere du Montout to date is 112 million euros

($1 = 0.8884 euros)