BRIEF-Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor's unit, partners plan industry fund worth up to 1 bln yuan
* Says unit and partners plan to set up new energy car innovation industry fund worth up to 1.0 billion yuan ($144.99 million)
June 15 Fountaine Pajot SA :
* H1 revenue 22.7 million euros ($25.6 million) versus 16.0 million euros year ago
* H1 operating income 2.1 million euros versus loss of 1 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit after interest 1.4 million euros versus loss of 311,000 euros year ago
* Sees growth of almost 20 pct in activity in 2015
* Sees improvement in profitability in 2015
($1 = 0.8884 euros)
* Says chairman plans to increase shares in the company by about 100-250 million yuan ($14.50-$36.25 million) in next 12 months