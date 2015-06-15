BRIEF-Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor's unit, partners plan industry fund worth up to 1 bln yuan
* Says unit and partners plan to set up new energy car innovation industry fund worth up to 1.0 billion yuan ($144.99 million)
June 15 Just Eat Plc
* Completed acquisition of entire issued share capital of Menulog Group Limited
* Acquisition was funded by way of a placing and open offer in which there was take up in open offer by shareholders, excluding three major pre-IPO shareholders
* Take up in open offer by shareholders, excluding three major pre-IPO shareholders that undertook to not take up their entitlement, of 72.5 pct of shares available to them under open offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says chairman plans to increase shares in the company by about 100-250 million yuan ($14.50-$36.25 million) in next 12 months