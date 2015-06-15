BRIEF-Reliance Defence and Engineering gets approval to exit CDR scheme
* Reliance Defence And Engineering Limited has received approval from CDR empowered group for exiting from CDR scheme
June 15 An alert from Essar Oil was inadvertently attached to alerts on Russia's Sistema entering discussions with Reliance Communications, both unrelated firms.
