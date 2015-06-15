June 15 Citycon Oyj :

* Will offer a maximum of 296,664,209 new shares in rights issue

* Subscription price for new shares is 2.05 euros per new share

* New shares to be issued in rights issue represent a maximum of about 50.0 pct of total shares and voting rights in company prior to rights issue

* Net proceeds to Citycon from rights issue, after deduction of estimated fees and expenses payable by Citycon, will be about 604 million euros ($676.90 million), provided that rights issue is subscribed in full

* Danske Bank A/S, Helsinki Branch, Kempen & Co N.V., Pohjola Bank Plc and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Helsinki Branch are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in rights issue

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)