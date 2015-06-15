June 15 Citycon Oyj :
* Will offer a maximum of 296,664,209 new shares in rights
issue
* Subscription price for new shares is 2.05 euros per new
share
* New shares to be issued in rights issue represent a
maximum of about 50.0 pct of total shares and voting rights in
company prior to rights issue
* Net proceeds to Citycon from rights issue, after deduction
of estimated fees and expenses payable by Citycon, will be about
604 million euros ($676.90 million), provided that rights issue
is subscribed in full
* Danske Bank A/S, Helsinki Branch, Kempen & Co N.V.,
Pohjola Bank Plc and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Helsinki
Branch are acting as joint global coordinators and joint
bookrunners in rights issue
