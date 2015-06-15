BRIEF-Europlan FY 2016 net profit up at RUB 3.31 bln
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 net profit of 3.31 billion roubles ($58.20 million) versus 1.41 billion roubles year ago
June 15 World Markets AG :
* To delay publication of annual financial statements 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 net profit of 3.31 billion roubles ($58.20 million) versus 1.41 billion roubles year ago
May 2 Indonesian property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk says in a stock exchange filing: