BRIEF-Studios and the Writers Guild Of America reach tentative deal on new contract - Buzzfeed News
* The studios and the Writers Guild Of America finally reached a tentative deal on a new contract - Buzzfeed News
June 15 Menderes Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Tosunlar-1 geothermal power plant starts energy production as of June 15 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* The studios and the Writers Guild Of America finally reached a tentative deal on a new contract - Buzzfeed News
* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 revenue was 1.33 billion zlotys ($343.88 million) versus 1.22 billion zlotys a year ago