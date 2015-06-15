BRIEF-Europlan FY 2016 net profit up at RUB 3.31 bln
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 net profit of 3.31 billion roubles ($58.20 million) versus 1.41 billion roubles year ago
June 15 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :
* SRV to sign 170 million euros ($190.80 million) contractor agreement on implementation of new Tampere University Hospital buildings
* The total investment value of the project is 240 million euros
* Construction will begin in August and the project will be completed in stages in the period 2017-2019 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8911 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 net profit of 3.31 billion roubles ($58.20 million) versus 1.41 billion roubles year ago
May 2 Indonesian property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk says in a stock exchange filing: