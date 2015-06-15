June 15 Imw Immobilien Se

* IMW convenes an extraordinary general meeting and starts abuyback program

* Says to offer shareholders of company a buyback program up to 1.646.666 ordinary registered shares

* Says buyback program shall start on 17. June 2015, 0:00 o'clock and will end on 6. July 2015, 24:00 o'clock cet

* Says contemplates a delisting

* Says company convenes an extraordinary general meeting for 30. July 2015