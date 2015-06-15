BRIEF-Mediacap FY 2016 net profit down at 2.8 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of 67.3 million zlotys ($17.4 million) versus 71.5 million zlotys a year ago
June 15 North Media A/S :
* FK Distribution and Coop have negotiated to prolong agreement on distributing retail leaflets of Danish supermarkets Kvickly, Fakta, Superbrugsen, Irma and Daglibrugsen
* Despite sustaining massive losses in the non-universal postal services segment, Post Danmark continues to offer customers very low prices
* This has entailed that FK Distribution has lost Coop as its customer, and as of Jan. 1, 2016, Post Danmark will take over the distribution task from FK Distribution
* Says losing Coop as its customer must be expected to affect North Media earnings adversely from 2016
* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 revenue was 149.0 million zlotys ($38.53 million) versus 88.1 million zlotys a year ago