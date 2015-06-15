June 15 Hansa Group AG

* Says to publish details on errors in 2012 annual report, as requested by regulator bafin

* Says it did not include in 2012 report the liquidity risk that resulted from breaching covenants

* Says 2012 report said loan covenants were breached in part, even though it fell short of all targets at year-end