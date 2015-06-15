BRIEF-Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor's unit, partners plan industry fund worth up to 1 bln yuan
* Says unit and partners plan to set up new energy car innovation industry fund worth up to 1.0 billion yuan ($144.99 million)
June 15 Hansa Group AG
* Says to publish details on errors in 2012 annual report, as requested by regulator bafin
* Says it did not include in 2012 report the liquidity risk that resulted from breaching covenants
* Says 2012 report said loan covenants were breached in part, even though it fell short of all targets at year-end Source text for Eikon (in German only): Further company coverage:
* Says chairman plans to increase shares in the company by about 100-250 million yuan ($14.50-$36.25 million) in next 12 months