BRIEF-Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor's unit, partners plan industry fund worth up to 1 bln yuan
* Says unit and partners plan to set up new energy car innovation industry fund worth up to 1.0 billion yuan ($144.99 million)
June 15 Firstextile AG
* Says does not execute buyback offer
* Says Chinese subsidiary of Firstextile AG has not yet met all legal requirements of transferring money for purchase price from Chinese group accounts to Germany
* Says Chinese subsidiary has not yet met all legal requirements due to local restrictions applicable on such payment of dividends to abroad entities
* Management board emphasizes that Firstextile group has sufficient funds and that cancellation is not based on any financial reasons
* Management board maintains intention to make buyback offer, puts all efforts in achieving formal Chinese requirements for transfer of funds as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says chairman plans to increase shares in the company by about 100-250 million yuan ($14.50-$36.25 million) in next 12 months