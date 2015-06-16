BRIEF-Enel broadband unit has no plans to list or tie up with Telecom Italia
* group's Open Fiber broadband unit has no plans for a tie-up with Telecom Italia or to list on the stock market
June 16 Fingerprint Cards AB
* Says Fingerprint Cards raises the revenue guidance for Q2 2015 and for the full year 2015
* Says raises revenue guidance for Q2 2015 from previously communicated that it will amount to at least 340 million SEK to that it will amount to around 390 million SEK
* Says guidance for 2015 is raised from previously communicated that it will exceed 1.50 billion SEK to that it will amount to approximately 2.20 billion SEK
* Says revenues for second half 2015 are expected to be significantly higher than previously estimated and amount to approximately 1.70 billion SEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GENEVA/LONDON, May 4 A landmark Australian law on restrictive tobacco packaging has been upheld at the World Trade Organization after a five-year legal battle, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the situation.