UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
June 16 Yit Oyj :
* Says has agreed to sell 126 apartments to Ålandsbanken residential property fund
* Says total value of agreements is over 30 million euros ($33.95 million)
* Says 91 apartments will be recorded in Q2's sales
* Says final agreement is estimated to be signed during Q3 of 2015
* Says in addition, a pre-agreement on sale of 35 apartments was signed Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8838 euros)
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.