June 16 Yit Oyj :

* Says has agreed to sell 126 apartments to Ålandsbanken residential property fund

* Says total value of agreements is over 30 million euros ($33.95 million)

* Says 91 apartments will be recorded in Q2's sales

* Says final agreement is estimated to be signed during Q3 of 2015

* Says in addition, a pre-agreement on sale of 35 apartments was signed

