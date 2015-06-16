UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
June 16 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :
* Signs deal with Sareb (Sociedad de Gestion de Activos Procedentes de la Reestructuracion Bancaria SA) for acquisition of 10,780 square meters of office space in the business district of central Madrid for 51 million euros ($58 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.