UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
June 16 Atakule Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :
* Sells land at 8.1 million euro ($9.13 million) excluding VAT to MRH Otel Yatirimlari
* Says transaction completed on June 16
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.