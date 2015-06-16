June 16 UCB SA :

* Announces first presentation of data from Neupro (rotigotine transdermal patch) phase 3 study in China at international congress

* Announced today efficacy and safety data from a phase 3 study evaluating Neupro (rotigotine transdermal patch) in treatment of patients in china with early-stage Parkinson's disease

* Results showed that rotigotine significantly improved activities of daily living and motor function compared with placebo

* Adverse event profile observed in this population was consistent with that known for rotigotine