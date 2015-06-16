June 16 UCB SA :
* Announces first presentation of data from Neupro
(rotigotine transdermal patch) phase 3 study in China at
international congress
* Announced today efficacy and safety data from a phase 3
study evaluating Neupro (rotigotine transdermal patch) in
treatment of patients in china with early-stage Parkinson's
disease
* Results showed that rotigotine significantly improved
activities of daily living and motor function compared with
placebo
* Adverse event profile observed in this population was
consistent with that known for rotigotine
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1GpkruY
