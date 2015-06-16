UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
June 16 APR Energy Plc
* Announces that it expects its full-year 2015 results to be significantly below market expectations.
* Anticipated impact on results is being driven largely by delayed negotiations and long lead times associated with projects
* Is in compliance with its banking facility and expects to meet its financial covenants when next tested at end of current calendar quarter.
* Believes, however, that there is a realistic possibility that anticipated delay in revenue may result in an inability of co to meet financial covenant calculations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.