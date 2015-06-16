BRIEF-Enel broadband unit has no plans to list or tie up with Telecom Italia
* group's Open Fiber broadband unit has no plans for a tie-up with Telecom Italia or to list on the stock market
June 16 Altice SA
* Announces that founder and chairman has agreed to acquire additional shares in Altice
* Patrick Drahi has acquired 99,985 ordinary altice shares from Patrice Giami, an Altice manager
* Transaction is expected to close by July 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
GENEVA/LONDON, May 4 A landmark Australian law on restrictive tobacco packaging has been upheld at the World Trade Organization after a five-year legal battle, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the situation.