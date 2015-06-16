June 16 Alstria Office Reit AG :

* Alstria Office Reit announces public exchange offer for all shares of DO Deutsche Office

* Expected cost savings of approx. 2.5 million euros p.a. from efficiency gains and additionally up to 15 million euros p.a. from financing benefits

* Cost synergies and financing benefits are expected to lead to accretion of Alstria's FFO per share by more than 20 pct, which is expected to increase from 62 eurocent to c. 75 eurocent per share

* Has secured a bridge loan of up to 1.1 billion euros ($1.24 billion) to address potential change of control provisions under current loans of Deutsche Office

* Integration is expected to be completed within 24 months after closing of transaction