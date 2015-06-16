June 16 Kardan NV :

* Kardan's debenture holders approve debt settlement

* Debt settlement in headline entails postponing payments of principal of 2015 and 2016 by 24 months, against an additional interest of 1.875 percent p.a. for each series

* Dividend distribution is prohibited until 75 percent of outstanding par value as of Dece. 31, 2014 has been repaid

* 10 percent of company's issued and paid up shares (fully diluted) shall to be allocated to debenture holders as well as a cash compensation of 750,000 euros ($845,175.00)