UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
June 16 Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :
* To buyback shares, between June 18 and Sept. 30, at the price of 4 lira ($1.46) per share
* Authorizes chairman and CEO to buyback up to 269.1 million shares Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.7395 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.