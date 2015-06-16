UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
June 16 FinTech Group AG :
* FinTech Group and Commerzbank form long-term strategic CFD partnership
* Commerzbank takes over FinTech Group's CFD-orderflow
* FinTech group significantly reduces its costs base and avoids impending investments into IT-infrastructure
* Wind down of CeFDeX will free up regulatory capital and will reduce FinTech group's overall risk exposure Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.