June 16 Braster SA :

* Following the company's capital increase, Dom Maklerski BOS SA has its stake in Braster reduced to 5.82 percent from 10.84 percent

* For the same reason, IPOPEMA TFI has its stake in the company reduced to 5.71 percent from 10.64 percent

* Numbers of Braster's shares held by DM BOS and IPOPEMA TFI have not changed and amount to 326,662 and 320,716, respectively Source text for Eikon: and

