BRIEF-Poxel cash position at March 31 at EUR 38.8 mln
* As of March 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents were EUR 38.8 million ($42.6 million)
June 16 Braster SA :
* Following the company's capital increase, Dom Maklerski BOS SA has its stake in Braster reduced to 5.82 percent from 10.84 percent
* For the same reason, IPOPEMA TFI has its stake in the company reduced to 5.71 percent from 10.64 percent
* Numbers of Braster's shares held by DM BOS and IPOPEMA TFI have not changed and amount to 326,662 and 320,716, respectively Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue EUR 117.5 million ($128.9 million) versus EUR 106.5 million year ago