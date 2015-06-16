BRIEF-Ores Socimi buys real estate asset in Braga, Portugal
* Says buys real estate asset in Braga, Portugal, for 5.7 million euros ($6.3 million)
June 16 Eurazeo SA :
* Eurazeo, Amundi and La Maison launch IM Square
* IM Square is an investment and development platform for asset management industry
* Amundi, Eurazeo and La Maison have agreed to commit 40 million euros ($45 million) to finance IM Square
* Platform aims to invest a minimum of 250 million euros within next 2 to 4 years
Source text: bit.ly/1JVBBTx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says buys real estate asset in Braga, Portugal, for 5.7 million euros ($6.3 million)
SAO PAULO, May 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co has tapped Fabio Resegue to head its Latin America equity trading, as the largest U.S. bank expands activities in a segment poised for a recovery, a person briefed on the matter said on Thursday.