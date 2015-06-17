BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 17 JD Sports Fashion
* Says group has made a strong start in first 19 weeks of new financial year
* Says remain pleased with growing level of sales in Europe although the weak euro will impact our margins in our JD stores outside UK
* Says board remains confident that current earnings expectations for group for year ended 31 January 2016 should be met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)