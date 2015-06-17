BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 17 Remy Cointreau Sa CEO Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet tells news conference:
* Sees no sign of a significant recovery in demand in china this year
* This year will be "more or less in line with last year" in China for Remy Cointreau - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)