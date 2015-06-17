BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 17 Rainbow Tours SA :
* Signs definitive agreement to buy 100 percent stake (23,155 shares) in K. G. Athanasopoulos - I. Sklivas for 520,000 euros ($586,040)
* K. G. Athanasopoulos - I. Sklivas manages hotel President in Laganas, Greece Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8873 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)