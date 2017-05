June 17 Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV :

* Announces successful accelerated placement of a block of 35 percent of its shares by NSI NV, that sold 5,680,000 Intervest Offices & Warehouses shares by means of an accelerated bookbuild

* Shares placed by a large basis of Belgian and international investors, at a price of 19.50 euros ($21.98) per share